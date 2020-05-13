Home

Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Patrick George (Pat) ASHLEY

Patrick George (Pat) ASHLEY Notice
ASHLEY, Patrick George (Pat). Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 10th May 2020, aged 78 years. Much loved husband of Di. Loved father of Deborah and Ian Kent, Robert Ashley, Peter and Georgie Ashley. Loved step-father of Dionne and Tamsin Davie. Loved granddad of Duran, Brodie, Nadya, Emily, Eloise and Lola. Loved poppa of Chynna, Cade and Kees. As per Pat's wishes, a private cremation has been held. All correspondence can be sent to Willetts Funeral Services, PO Box 2070 Whakatane or online to willettsfuneralservices.co.nz



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2020
