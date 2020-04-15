|
|
|
TURNER, Patrick Frances. 09 October 1936 to 09 April 2020 Loved Father of Terry, Donna, Christopher and Fleur. Grandfather to Dean, Mandy, Aimee, Kayla, Ben, Gabby and Daniel. Great Grandfather to Shannon, Ashton, Zoe, Maya, Khloe, Hailee, Elijah, Ollie and Emma. Our Dad was a unique individual with a lifelong passion for house renovation and the collection and restoration of fine antique furniture. He was the King of the covered BBQ, a lover of music, a smooth red, and a good book and counted among his many friends people like the late Burt Reynolds. No one has lived a fuller life than our Dad. He was one of the all-time great story tellers. He could command the attention of all present when recounting his life experiences of which there were many and as with all good story tellers he was not shy to add a little embellishment here and there to spice things up a little. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all that knew him. "Travel safely Dad with all our love and when the time is right we will all be together again. No aches, no pains, no hurt or sorrow. Sadly your book will remain unfinished but sometimes it's better to leave the readers guessing as to how a story will end. You will always be in our hearts and thoughts." A Private Cremation was conducted on Saturday 11th April 2020 and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date when travel restrictions etc are relaxed. Dempsey & Forrest Locally Owned
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 15, 2020