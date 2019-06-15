BURKE, Patrick Edward. Born 17th March 1935, Micham, London, England. Passed away in Coromandel, New Zealand, on 12th June 2019; aged 84 years. Much loved husband and best friend of Sheila, loved and respected father of Darryl and Karl, father-in-law to Louise, and precious grandfather to Luciella, Oscar and Maggie. A Baden Powell Award Scout, respected for his dedication to the Scouting movement in both Britain and New Zealand, in particular the Saint Francis Sea Scout Group, of Titirangi. A pioneering designer of New Zealand and a keen sailor and kayaker. Many thanks for the opportunities and inspiration you have given us and many others. Love always. "Teach us O Lord to give and not to count the cost. To toil and not to seek for rest. To fight and not to heed the wounds. To labour and ask for no reward. Knowing that we are doing Thy Will"- Patrick's prayer. Patrick has been privately cremated.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2019