Patrick Clifford MURRAY


1926 - 2020
Patrick Clifford MURRAY Notice
MURRAY, Patrick Clifford. Born 17th March 1926. On the 13th April 2020 passed away peacefully at his home in Awanui in his 95th year. Dearly beloved husband of Clara (nee Young) for 62 years. Loved father and father in-law of James and Lynette, Malcolm and Jenny, Wendy and John Luscombe (Australia). Loved Poppa to his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date when the current health crisis is behind us.Rest in peace our darling Poppa Pat.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 14, 2020
