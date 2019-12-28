Home

Williams V J & Sons Ltd
King St
Te Kuiti , Waikato 07-878 6100
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Catholic Church
Hinewai Street
Otorohanga
Interment
Following Services
Otorohanga Cemetery
OWENS, Patrick Charles (Charlie). Peacefully at Hilda Ross Retirement Village Hamilton, on Thursday 26th December 2019. Aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Maureen. Loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Lee, and Simon. Adored grandad to Charlotte and Ryan. A celebration of Charlie's life will be held at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Catholic Church, Hinewai Street Otorohanga, on Tuesday 31st December at 11am, followed by interment at Otorohanga Cemetery. In leu of flowers the Owens family request donations to the Cancer Society and these may be left at the church. All communications to Owens Family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941. In the Care of : VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
