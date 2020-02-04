|
YOUNG, Patricia (Pat). On 1st February 2020, Pat passed away at North Shore Hospital aged 92. She is off to join her loving husband Syd after 18 years apart. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Liz, Fiona and Peter, Rosanne and Philip. Much loved Nana of Ryan, Tayla and husband Michael, and Hannah. She will forever be in our hearts and memories. A celebration of Pat's life will be held at the Chapel of Mark Rowley Funeral Services, 16 Anne Street, Devonport on Friday 7th February at 12:30pm, followed by a private cremation. A special thanks to all the healthcare staff who have cared for Pat in her last year.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 4, 2020