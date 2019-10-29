|
WOJCIK, Patricia. Passed away peacefully on 26 October 2019 aged 89 years. Loving mother of Damian, Kazik, Ninka and Tom. Will be sadly missed by all her family, including her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A special thanks to all the staff at Koru Ward, Glenburn Private Hospital, and Titirangi Ward, Waitakere Hospital for all their love and care. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church , 7 Glendale Road, Glen Eden on Monday 4 November 2019 at 11:00 am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019