Patricia Winifred Logan MILLER

Patricia Winifred Logan MILLER Notice
MILLER, Patricia Winifred Logan. 10 March 1930 - 16 August 2019. Much loved Mother of Brian (Deceased), Robert and Christine, Kathy, Bronwyn and Brendan. Adored Grandma of Anouska, Skylah, Ryan, Devon, Jorgia, Tyler and Elliot. Loved Grandmama of 12 Great Grandchildren and special Lala of Sean Barry. A celebration of Pat's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, on Thursday 22nd of August 2019 at 2.00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
