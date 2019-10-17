|
|
|
WELCH, Patricia (nee Wilson). Passed away peacefully on 14th October 2019, at Pukekohe Hospital. Aged 88. Dearly loved wife of the late Trevor, and loved mother and mother-in-law of Ngaire and Peter, Deidre and Nick. A very special Grandma to Monique, Michael, Renee, Nicolai, Laura and Sarah. Loving great grandma to Ruby, Zara, Ellie and Lukas. Special thanks to the staff at Pukekohe Aged Care Unit for all their care over many years. A farewell service for Patricia will be held at Grahams Funeral Home Chapel, West St, Tuakau at 1.00 pm on Wednesday 23rd October, thereafter private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019