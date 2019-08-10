|
WARNER, Patricia (nee Sullivan). Service # 810143, NZWAAC WW 2. Passed away on 6th August 2019, aged 95 years. Loved wife of the late Roy, mother and mother in law of Denise and the late Norman and grandmother of Christopher and Roydon. Special thanks to the staff at Bethesda Care Home, Manukau for their kindness and care. In accordance with her wishes a private cremation has been held. Papatoetoe Funeral Cottage 34 Kolmar Road, Papatoetoe
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2019