Home

POWERED BY

Services
Papatoetoe Cottage Funerals
34 Kolmar Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-279 9098
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia WARNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia (Sullivan) WARNER

Add a Memory
Patricia (Sullivan) WARNER Notice
WARNER, Patricia (nee Sullivan). Service # 810143, NZWAAC WW 2. Passed away on 6th August 2019, aged 95 years. Loved wife of the late Roy, mother and mother in law of Denise and the late Norman and grandmother of Christopher and Roydon. Special thanks to the staff at Bethesda Care Home, Manukau for their kindness and care. In accordance with her wishes a private cremation has been held. Papatoetoe Funeral Cottage 34 Kolmar Road, Papatoetoe



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.