Croft J R Ltd
2 Osborne Pl
Wellington, Wellington
04-569 7072
Patricia (Pat) TODD

Patricia (Pat) TODD Notice
TODD, Patricia (Pat). Passed away peacefully at Woburn Masonic Home on 4th November aged 96. Beloved wife of the late Ken, mother of Maggie, mother-in-law of Colin, grandmother and grandmother-in-law of Kevin and Vicky; Martin and Jean (Ireland), and great- grandmother of Beth (Ireland). In accordance with Pat's wishes, a small private ceremony will be held soon. A special thanks to the staff at the Woburn Masonic Home for making her last days as comfortable as possible. Donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be greatly appreciated to acknowledge all their help over the years. Croft Funeral Home Tel (04) 569-7072 Locally Owned
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 14, 2020
