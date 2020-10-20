Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 23, 2020
12:00 p.m.
All Saints Chapel, Purewa Cemetery
100 St Johns Road
St Johns
SMITH, Patricia (nee McFadden). It is with deep sadness, but with hearts full of faith and assurance, we share the passing of our beloved "Manny" on Sunday 18th October 2020 following a sudden stroke. Patricia slipped peacefully into the presence of Jesus whom she faithfully loved and served. Deeply loved by her children Roger (and Vicki), Murray (and Michelle), Marianne (and Tig) and adored by grandchildren Sommer (and Shaun), Hannah (and Daniel), Tammy, Brad, Katie (and Dave), Michael, Jeremy, Tiffany (and James), Becky, Aimee and Matthew and her nine great-grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Cemetery, 100 St Johns Road, St Johns, Auckland on Friday 23rd October 2020 at 12pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 20, 2020
