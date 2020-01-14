Home

SWEENEY, Patricia Ruth. (Formerly MacKinven) (nee Cleland) On 11th January 2020 passed away peacefully, in her 94th year. Loved wife of the late Bill MacKinven and Con Sweeney. Loved Mother of David and Peter. Loved Nana of her 4 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren. Special thanks to all the staff of Ambridge Rose Manor for their kindness and care shown to Patricia over the years. A Private cremation has been held. All communication to the Sweeney Family to 3 Bredins Line, Marton 4710



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 14, 2020
