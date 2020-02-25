|
COOPER, Patricia Rose. Died peacefully in Whangarei Hospital on 21st February 2020, Aged 86. Late of Henderson, Kerikeri and Kamo. Loved Mother and Mother in law of Kay and John, Bruce and Christine, Carol and Denis, Allan and Marion, Peter and Alma. Loved Nanna of 11 Grandchildren and many Great Grandchildren. 'Death leaves heartache no one can heal, Love leaves a memory no one can steal, But it is with great sadness we have to tell you of the death of Patricia who has gone to join her 'forever love' Fred'. A Celebration of Patricia's Life will be held at Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whangarei, on Friday 28th February 2020 at 1.00pm. Followed by private burial. In Lieu of Flowers, donations to Northland Rescue Helicopter and Starship Children's Hospital would be much appreciated. All communications C/- The Cooper Family PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 25, 2020