CHRISTIANSON, Patricia Rosalie (Pat). ONZM, JP. On December 7, 2019 peacefully at home in Pinehaven, Upper Hutt with her 2 daughters by her side. Darling wife of the late John. Beautiful Mum to Helen, Michael and Ali, Gracious Mother in law to Alec, Lynn and Bryce. Adored Grandma of Cara, Ben, Annabel, Jacob, Alexandra, Saul, and Opal. Special thanks to the wider community for their loving care and support. Please join us in a service to celebrate Pat's radiance, wearing your colourful best, at St Margaret's Presbyterian Church, Dunns Street, Silverstream on Sunday December 15, 2019 at 3.30pm. All messages to the "Christianson family" c/- PO Box 30 -127, Lower Hutt 5040 or email to [email protected] Gee & Hickton Tel (04) 528 2331 www.geeandhickton.co.nz FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 11, 2019