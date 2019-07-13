Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia ROSTRON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Rosa (nee Prince) (Pat) ROSTRON

Add a Memory
Patricia Rosa (nee Prince) (Pat) ROSTRON Notice
ROSTRON, Patricia Rosa (Pat) (nee Prince). Passed away peacefully on 10 July 2019 at Radius Kensington, Hamilton, aged 85 years. Loved wife of the late Alan. Loved mother of Tom and Sandy, Jill and Steve Zanders, Sue and Vanessa Cottier, Nick and Jo. Loved Granny and Great-Granny. Loved sister of John Prince. Pat's family would like to thank Radius Kensington for the love and care shown to their Mum. A memorial service for Pat will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Corner Seddon Road and Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Friday, 19 July 2019 at 10:30am. All communications to the Rostron family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.