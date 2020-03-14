|
|
|
Mc LEAN, Patricia Rita (nee Harris). Born 11 June 1933 passed away peacefully at the Regency Rest Home and Hospital on 11 March 2020. Loved daughter of the late Sarah Jane and Arthur Percy Harris, brother of Peter (deceased) (UK) and Robert. Mother of Mark and Jenny, Glenn and Liz, Kathyrn (deceased) and Nui. Noel and Tracey, Peter (deceased) and Tina. Danny. Nana to 21, great nana to 16. Huge thanks to the special people at Regency Rest Home and Hospital for looking after the tearaway for the last 10 years. God speed. The funeral service for Pat will be at Rowley Funerals, 16 Anne Street, Devonport on 17 March 2020 at 1.00pm. Ph 09-445-9800.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 14, 2020