Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark Rowley Funeral Services
16-18 Anne St
Auckland, Auckland
09-445 9800
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Mark Rowley Funeral Services
16-18 Anne St
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia McLEAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Rita (Harris) McLEAN


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Patricia Rita (Harris) McLEAN Notice
Mc LEAN, Patricia Rita (nee Harris). Born 11 June 1933 passed away peacefully at the Regency Rest Home and Hospital on 11 March 2020. Loved daughter of the late Sarah Jane and Arthur Percy Harris, brother of Peter (deceased) (UK) and Robert. Mother of Mark and Jenny, Glenn and Liz, Kathyrn (deceased) and Nui. Noel and Tracey, Peter (deceased) and Tina. Danny. Nana to 21, great nana to 16. Huge thanks to the special people at Regency Rest Home and Hospital for looking after the tearaway for the last 10 years. God speed. The funeral service for Pat will be at Rowley Funerals, 16 Anne Street, Devonport on 17 March 2020 at 1.00pm. Ph 09-445-9800.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -