Patricia Rae (Clements) GIBSON

Patricia Rae (Clements) GIBSON Notice
GIBSON, Patricia Rae (nee Clements). Passed away after a short battle with cancer on Thursday 9th July 2020, gone but remembered fondly at 87 years. Beloved Mother to Christopher and Stephen, Mum in law to Paolo and Michelle and Grandmother to Charlotte, Ryan and Megan. A funeral service for Patricia will be held at the Eastern Suburbs Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 79 Line Road, Glen Innes on Wednesday 15th July at 2:00pm. All communications c/o Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson 0610.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2020
