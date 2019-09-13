|
POWELL-ION, Patricia (nee Orr). In her 90th year Patricia passed away peacefully on 11 September 2019 at Rosedale Village. Dearly beloved wife of the late Reg Powell and Treves Ion. Most precious and devoted mother of Lynne Lucich (Dargaville), Morgan Powell (Auckland), Greg Powell and mother in law of Judi (Auckland). Cherished grandmother of Brendon and Sarah Lucich (Dargaville), Zane and Karen Lucich (Kaitaia), Cameron and Nuala Lucich (Rotorua), Anja and Emily Powell; Michael Powell; James Powell and Renee Chan (all of Auckland) and Beautiful "Old Granny" to her ten Great Grandchildren, and Great Great Granny to a new baby boy. Esteemed friend of Trev's family: Derek, Julie, Cherry and family. A celebration of Patti's life will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 18 September at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation. The family sincerely thank all the wonderful staff at Rosedale Village for their continual love, kindness; and their ongoing compassionate care so willingly given to our mother, as her health declined.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 13, 2019