FELTON, Patricia Norma Miners. (WRNS 46253 WWII.) On 28 November 2020 at Tricare Pimpana, Queensland, at the wonderful age of 97. Dearly loved wife of Bill (deceased), adored mother and mother in law of Barry and Sally, Jan and Bob McGowan (Gold Coast), grandmother of Wendy (UK), Chris, Paul and Nicky, and great grandmother of Blake and Mackenzie. A special lady who lived life to the fullest. A private cremation has been held in Queensland. All communications to 2 Benner Drive, Ngatea 3503.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 1, 2020
