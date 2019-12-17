Home

Patricia Norah BUSH


1930 - 2019
Patricia Norah BUSH Notice
BUSH, Patricia Norah. In loving memory of Patricia Norah Bush 24 August 1930 to 16 December 2019. Pat passed away peacefully at Gold Coast University Hospital on Monday 16 December 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Rameka (Ray) and the late Neil Lumsden. Much loved mum of Kaye, Sandra and Mark. Mother-in-law of Brian, Keith and Maureen. Treasured grandmother of Jason, Tracey, Renee, Maree and Brodie. Great grandmother to Caleb, Leah, Arahan, Yono and Amira. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 17, 2019
