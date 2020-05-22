|
SAPICH, Patricia (Pat) (nee Sturton). On 20th May, 2020 passed away peacefully at her home. Loved only child of the late Thelma and Edward Sturton, dearly loved wife of the late Ivan, much loved mother of Craig and Darren, mother-in-law of Karyn, and Nanny of Anton and Marco. To my friends and family thank you, love you. Memories are the best things they last from day to day, they can't get lost, they don't wear out and can never be thrown away. In accordance with Pat's wishes no funeral service will be held, a private cremation has taken place. The family would like to thank the doctors of Auckland City Hospital Oncology, West Auckland Hospice, Vision West Careers, and Ann and Kathy from the Good Companion for their support, care and love.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 22, 2020