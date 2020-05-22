Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia SAPICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia (nee Sturton) (Pat) SAPICH

Add a Memory
Patricia (nee Sturton) (Pat) SAPICH Notice
SAPICH, Patricia (Pat) (nee Sturton). On 20th May, 2020 passed away peacefully at her home. Loved only child of the late Thelma and Edward Sturton, dearly loved wife of the late Ivan, much loved mother of Craig and Darren, mother-in-law of Karyn, and Nanny of Anton and Marco. To my friends and family thank you, love you. Memories are the best things they last from day to day, they can't get lost, they don't wear out and can never be thrown away. In accordance with Pat's wishes no funeral service will be held, a private cremation has taken place. The family would like to thank the doctors of Auckland City Hospital Oncology, West Auckland Hospice, Vision West Careers, and Ann and Kathy from the Good Companion for their support, care and love.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -