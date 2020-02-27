Home

Patricia (nee Rouse) (Pat) KARU


1930 - 2020
KARU, Patricia (Pat) (nee Rouse). Born April 19, 1930. Passed away on February 23, 2020 at 8pm aged 89, surrounded by family. Beloved mother of Anne McDonnell, Jaak Karu. Wife of the late Jaak Karu. Grandmother to Samantha, Matthew, Shannen, Helena, Theresa, Blake, Natasha, Joshua, Tama. Great Grandmother to Mason, Sophia. Auntie to Liz, James, Trevor. Patricia was devoted to Wayne, Melissa, Ivan, Victoria, Jacqui, Morten, Vera. A big thank you to Regency Resthome for all their care over the last 4 years. The service will be at Mairangi Bay, at her daughters home, 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 27, 2020
