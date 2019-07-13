Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia BRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia (nee O'Leary) (Pat) BRIGHT

Add a Memory
Patricia (nee O'Leary) (Pat) BRIGHT Notice
BRIGHT, Patricia (Pat) (nee O'Leary). Passed away peacefully, on 10 July 2019 surrounded by loving family, in her 97th year. Dearly loved wife of Bill. Cherished mother of Judith, Trish, and Gillian and Mal. Loving grandmother of Cameron, Caitlin, Stefan, and Bex. A service for Pat will be held at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 17th July 2019 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. All communications to the Bright family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.