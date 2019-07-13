|
BRIGHT, Patricia (Pat) (nee O'Leary). Passed away peacefully, on 10 July 2019 surrounded by loving family, in her 97th year. Dearly loved wife of Bill. Cherished mother of Judith, Trish, and Gillian and Mal. Loving grandmother of Cameron, Caitlin, Stefan, and Bex. A service for Pat will be held at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 17th July 2019 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. All communications to the Bright family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2019