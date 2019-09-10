|
WARD, Patricia (Pat) (nee Keane). Passed away on September 05, 2019; aged 94. Physics teacher and senior manager at Auckland Girls' Grammar School from 1966 to 1987. Pat Ward was admired by students for her competence in Science, Mathematics and Physics, and gave many students additional support outside class time. She was a particularly fine example to senior girls by encouraging them to consider the wider possibilities of science careers. As the chief timetabler for the school for many years, she managed to maintain stability while creatively assisting in the development of new opportunities in senior school options and community service activities. As a colleague, Pat was deeply admired by staff for her intellect, breadth of reading, and staunch commitment to social justice, and her courage in maintaining her beliefs in the face of opposition. She also had a staunch sense of humour and a calm, dignified presence. She was a strong supporter of the students' Peace Group and their anti-nuclear activities, as well as of the Environment Group. A service will be held at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, at 1pm on Wednesday 11 September.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 10, 2019