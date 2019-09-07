|
WARD, Patricia (Pat) (nee Keane). Passed away peacefully on September 5 2019, at Northbridge Rest Home, aged 94 years. Loved wife of the late Noel. Loved mother of Clare, Vivian, Derek and Barbara. Grandmother of Miriam, Cathlin, Liesha, John and Morgan. Great grand mother of Jazmine, August, Iona, Marcus and Jonny. Great great grandmother of Molly and Riley. Loved by all of her extended whanau, friends and colleagues. No flowers please. A service will be held at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany, at 1pm on Wednesday 11 September. State of Grace 0800 477 133
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2019