Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020
10:30 a.m.
East Coast Bays Bible Baptist Church
1092 East Coast Rd
Glenvar-Long Bay
Patricia Monica Gladys (Pat) JONES

Patricia Monica Gladys (Pat) JONES Notice
JONES, Patricia Monica Gladys (Pat). Passed away peacefully after a short stay at North Shore Hospital on Sunday 19 July 2020. Aged 98. Pat lived a long and healthy life to the very end, always considering others before self. A very special Aunt to Isabel and Great Aunt to Victoria, Brendon, Rosie and Helen. Loved sister of Wendy, Rene (deceased), Kitty (deceased) and Peter (deceased). After a private cremation, a memorial service to farewell Pat will be held at the East Coast Bays Bible Baptist Church, 1092 East Coast Rd, Glenvar-Long Bay, on Tuesday 28 July 2020 at 10:30am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2020
