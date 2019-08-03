Home

Haven Funeral Services Ltd
32 William St
Huntly , Waikato
07-828 7629
Patricia (Patsy or Paddy) MCNAMARA

Patricia (Patsy or Paddy) MCNAMARA Notice
MCNAMARA, Patricia (Patsy or Paddy). On 1 August 2019, at Kimihia Rest Home, Huntly, aged 97 years. Devoted wife of the late Terry (TA). Second daughter of the late Mick and Mary Heavey (Putaruru). Loved mother and mother in law of Barry and Inge (USA), Denis and Priscilla (Auckland), Brendon and Edith (Tuakau), Mary Therese (MT) Compton and Ted Baker (Whangamata), and Paul (Huntly). Grandmother of 7 and great grandmother of 8. A Requiem Mass will be held at the St Anthony's Catholic Church, 340 Great South Road, Huntly on Thursday 8 August at 11am, followed by burial at the Kimihia Lawn Cemetery, Huntly. All communications to the McNamara Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2019
Remember
