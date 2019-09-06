|
MILLER, Patricia McMahon. On Friday 30 August 2019 peacefully at Kiri te Kanawa Retirement Village, Gisborne. Loved wife of John (deceased) and sister-in-law of Ian. Treasured mother of Susan. Mother-in-law of Darrington and dearly loved Granny of Adam and Julie, Christopher and Annette, James, Sophie and James. Loving Great-Granny to Michael, Riley and Allison. You will be sadly missed by many. A Memorial Service will be held at St Mark's Church, Remuera, Auckland on Wednesday 18 September 2019 at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 6, 2019