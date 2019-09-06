Home

Patricia McMahon MILLER

Patricia McMahon MILLER Notice
MILLER, Patricia McMahon. On Friday 30 August 2019 peacefully at Kiri te Kanawa Retirement Village, Gisborne. Loved wife of John (deceased) and sister-in-law of Ian. Treasured mother of Susan. Mother-in-law of Darrington and dearly loved Granny of Adam and Julie, Christopher and Annette, James, Sophie and James. Loving Great-Granny to Michael, Riley and Allison. You will be sadly missed by many. A Memorial Service will be held at St Mark's Church, Remuera, Auckland on Wednesday 18 September 2019 at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 6, 2019
