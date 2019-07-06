Home

Patricia May (Belcher) O'ROURKE

O'ROURKE, Patricia May (nee Belcher). 7 April 1933 to 5 July 2019. Passed away surrounded by family at Waikato Hospital. Wife of the late Garry and beloved mother and mother in law of Michael (deceased) and Barbara, Kerry and Jacqui, Rory and Ada, Thomas and Lorene, EllaMae and David, Lesley and Grenville, Lisa and Greg. Beloved Nana of 22, Great Nana of 59, Great Great Nana of 4. Pat lived for her family and will be sadly missed. Service to be held on the 10th of July at Simply Cremations 388 Wairere Drive Te Rapa at 11am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2019
