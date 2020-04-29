|
|
|
TREACY, Patricia Mavis (nee Rawle). Aged 83 years. Passed away suddenly at her home in Brisbane on Saturday 25 April 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband Kevin in October 2019. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Beverley and Graham Parminter. Much loved Aunt of Neville and Debbie and Great Aunt of Rebecca and her husband Paul. Thank you Pat for a lifetime of memories - for your Love, kindness and generosity. Though we could not say Goodbye, you will always remain in our hearts.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 29, 2020