COOPER, Patricia Mavis (Pat) Q.S.M. On January 12th 2020, passed away peacefully. Loved daughter of the late Ivar and Freda Cooper (Okiwi Great Barrier Island). Loved sister and sister in law of Garth (deceased), Owen and Betty. Loved Aunty of Deirdre, Brenda and Fintan, Leonie and Gary and families. Thanks to Sunset Rest Home for their care. Entire service will be held in the Garden Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive in Henderson on Thursday 16th January at 11:00am. All communications to the above funeral home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020