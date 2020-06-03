|
FRANCE, Patricia Maureen (Maureen). Passed away peacefully at home, on Monday 1st June, 2020. Now at rest after a great fight and battle against cancer. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Peter for 56 fantastic years. Dearly loved mother of Cath, Maria, and Michael. Much loved Nana Purple of Ashleigh, Jacob, Luca, and Eddie. Loving sister of Carol. "You will be sorely missed". A Celebration of Maureen's life will be held at St Patricks Catholic Church, 16 Campbell Street, Whitianga, on Saturday 6th June at 1pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 3 to June 4, 2020