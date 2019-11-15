Home

Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:30 p.m.
Maunu Crematorium Chapel
49 Cemetery Road
Maunu
TURNER, Patricia Mary. Passed away on 8 November 2019 at home in Kaikohe aged 88. Dearly loved wife of the late John Ellery. Much loved mother of Bryce, Malcolm, Douglas, Iain and the late Neil. Loved Gran to her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Loved sister, aunt and friend. Will be sadly missed. A Service for Mary will be held in the Maunu Crematorium Chapel, 49 Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei on Thursday 21 November at 12.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
