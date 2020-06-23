Home

Tuesday, Jun. 23, 2020
7:00 p.m.
St Mary's Convent Chapel
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 24, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Mary's Convent Chapel
7 New St
Ponsonby
View Map
Sister Patricia Mary r.s.m. (Formerly M.Casimir) CLARK Sr.


1929 - 2020
CLARK, Sister Patricia Mary r.s.m. (Formerly Sr. M.Casimir). Born Te Aroha 1st March 1929. Died at Waiatarua Mercy Parklands on 20th June 2020. Dearly loved only daughter of the late Amy (nee Connolly) and Stanley Clark. Loved sister of the late Jim, Frank and Gordon and sister-in-law of the late June and Alison. Much loved member of Nga Whaea Atawhai o Aotearoa, Sisters of Mercy New Zealand. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Convent Chapel, 7 New St, Ponsonby Auckland 1pm Wednesday 24 June 2020 prior to interment at the Waikaraka Cemetery, Neilson St, Onehunga. Vigil prayers at St Mary's Convent Chapel, 7 pm tonight Tuesday. Kia okioki ia i runga i te Rangimarie. May she rest in peace.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 23, 2020
