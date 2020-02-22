|
ROBERTSON, Patricia Mary. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 19th of February, 2020, aged 75 years. Much loved mother of Victor, Russell, Treena and Greg, adored Nana of Joel, Dylan, Demi and Esme, and beloved sister of Margaret (deceased), Esme and Ray. All messages to Pat's family, C/- PO Box 4016 New Plymouth 4340. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Requiem Mass for Pat will be held on Monday, 24th of February at 1:00pm at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Powderham Street, New Plymouth. Rosary will be held on Sunday, 23rd of February at 7:00pm also at St Joseph's Catholic Church. Our family thank Taranaki Base Hospital ED staff and Ward 2A staff for their dignified care and support.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 22, 2020