Davis Funeral Home
150 Central Park Drv
Auckland, Auckland
09 835 3557
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Paul's Catholic Church
162 Waimumu Road
Massey
LASCELLES, Patricia Mary (Pat) (nee Maher). Passed away on 15 January 2020, aged 91. Beloved wife of the late Edwin (Ted), and adored mother of Sue, Cathy and Paul, Chris, and the late Terry. Cherished grandmother of Tim and Ali (USA), Rod and Charlotte, and great-grandmother of Charli, Ondine and Greer. Requiem Mass will be held at St Paul's Catholic Church, 162 Waimumu Road, Massey, Auckland on Wednesday 22 January at 11 am, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Lascelles family c/o Davis Funerals, PO Box 56013, Mount Eden, Auckland 1446.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 20, 2020
