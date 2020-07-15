Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lychgate Funeral Home
cnr Willis & Aro Sts
Wellington, Wellington
04-385 0745
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jul. 16, 2020
6:30 p.m.
St Mary of the Angels
17 Boulcott Street
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 17, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Mary of the Angels
17 Boulcott Street
View Map
Burial
Friday, Jul. 17, 2020
4:00 p.m.
Makara Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia SMYTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Mary Lescher SMYTH

Add a Memory
Patricia Mary Lescher SMYTH Notice
SMYTH, Patricia Mary Lescher. Died peacefully at Te Hopai on Sunday 12 July 2020. Daughter of Eileen Daly and Patrick Lescher, sister of Gill, Diana, Michael and Robert. Beloved wife of Patrick. Mother of Antony, Joanna, Terry, Philly, Katherine and Helen. Grandmother of Harrison, Arlo, Hazel, Madeleine, Isabella, Oli, William, Jeremy, Liam, Solomon, Pearl and Dixie. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SPCA. Vigil Prayer Service at St Mary of the Angels, 17 Boulcott Street, 6.30pm, Thursday 16 July. Funeral service at St Mary of the Angels, 17 Boulcott Street, 1pm, Friday 17 July. Burial at Makara Cemetery, 4.00 pm, Friday 17 July, family and friends welcome. Messages to the family can be sent to katherinewgtnsmyth @gmail.com or c/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6011. Requiescat In Pace Lychgate Funerals FDANZ 04 385 0745 www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -