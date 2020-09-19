Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Sep. 24, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia HARRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Mary Kathleen HARRIS


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Patricia Mary Kathleen HARRIS Notice
HARRIS, Patricia Mary Kathleen. Born February 25, 1933. Passed away peacefully on September 15, 2020, aged 87. Devoted wife of Robin, Loved and cherished mother of Brian, Judith and Raewyn, Eric, Karen. Treasured Grandma of Amy and Dan, Tom and Vanessa, Miriam and Henry, Jess and Matt, Emily, Anna. Loved great Grandmother of Caleb and Benjamin, Ari and Zion. Due to current restrictions a private service for Patricia will be held on Thursday 24 September at 11am. For those who wish to view via live stream please go to: www.hcc.co.nz/live
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -