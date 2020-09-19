|
HARRIS, Patricia Mary Kathleen. Born February 25, 1933. Passed away peacefully on September 15, 2020, aged 87. Devoted wife of Robin, Loved and cherished mother of Brian, Judith and Raewyn, Eric, Karen. Treasured Grandma of Amy and Dan, Tom and Vanessa, Miriam and Henry, Jess and Matt, Emily, Anna. Loved great Grandmother of Caleb and Benjamin, Ari and Zion. Due to current restrictions a private service for Patricia will be held on Thursday 24 September at 11am. For those who wish to view via live stream please go to: www.hcc.co.nz/live
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2020