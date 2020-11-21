Home

Requiem Mass
Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Sacred Heart Basilica
Craigie Avenue
Timaru
Patricia Mary (Pat) GORDON Notice
GORDON, Patricia Mary (Pat). Peacefully at Margaret Wilson Rest Home, surrounded by her family, on November 17 2020, aged 96. Loved wife of the late Jack, cherished mum of John and Alma, Anne Knowles and Tony Faalilo, Carol McGrath, Kathy and the late George Temara, Marie and Davey Wade, Dick and Sharyn, Joan and Brian Gosney, Robbie and Yvonne, Mary Nuku, Philip and Lynley, Michael and Yvonne, Allan, Chris and Glenys, Mark and Wendy and friend of Harry Solouota and a loved Gran of all her 53 grandchildren, 98 great grandchildren and 16 great great grandchildren. A Requiem mass for Pat will be celebrated at the Sacred Heart Basilica, Craigie Avenue, Timaru on Saturday December 5, at 11:00am, followed by interment at the Timaru Cemetery. Messages to PO Box 2106, Washdyke, Timaru. Betts Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 21, 2020
