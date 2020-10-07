Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 9, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel
102 Kirkwood St
Thames
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia DALGETY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Mary (Trish) DALGETY

Add a Memory
Patricia Mary (Trish) DALGETY Notice
DALGETY, Patricia Mary (Trish). Sunrise 30th September 1950 to Sunset 6th October 2020. Dearly loved daughter of the late Malcolm and Billie. Loved sister of Raewyn and Raymond, Garry (deceased) and Gayle, Kerry (deceased), Michael and Judy, Maureen and Karl, and very special friend of Keith and Sonya. Loved Aunty and Great-Aunty to all the young ones. The family would like to thank all the caregivers who have cared for Trish at her homes for the past 30 years. Trish will be at 123 Herewaka St, Thames for those who would like to say their final goodbye to her. A service to celebrate Trish's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood St, Thames on Friday 9th October, at 11am followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -