DALGETY, Patricia Mary (Trish). Sunrise 30th September 1950 to Sunset 6th October 2020. Dearly loved daughter of the late Malcolm and Billie. Loved sister of Raewyn and Raymond, Garry (deceased) and Gayle, Kerry (deceased), Michael and Judy, Maureen and Karl, and very special friend of Keith and Sonya. Loved Aunty and Great-Aunty to all the young ones. The family would like to thank all the caregivers who have cared for Trish at her homes for the past 30 years. Trish will be at 123 Herewaka St, Thames for those who would like to say their final goodbye to her. A service to celebrate Trish's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood St, Thames on Friday 9th October, at 11am followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020