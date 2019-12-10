Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Tamahere Eventide Retirement Home Chapel
621 State Highway 1
Tamahere
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia CUMBERPATCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Mary (Pat) CUMBERPATCH

Add a Memory
Patricia Mary (Pat) CUMBERPATCH Notice
CUMBERPATCH, Patricia Mary (Pat). Passed away peacefully on 8th December 2019, aged 92 years. Much loved wife of the late Ernie. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Lindsay and Lynley, Murray and Antoinette. Loved Grandma of Andrew and Alana, Chris and Kirsten; Sam and Kate, Celine and Josh; and great Grandma of Mila, Louis; Maeve (deceased), Murphy; Max, and Lara. 'Remembered with love' A service to celebrate Pat's life will be held at Tamahere Eventide Retirement Home Chapel, 621 State Highway 1,Tamahere on Friday 13 December at 11am followed by cremation. Ana-Maria Richardson Funeral Director
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -