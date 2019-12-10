|
|
|
CUMBERPATCH, Patricia Mary (Pat). Passed away peacefully on 8th December 2019, aged 92 years. Much loved wife of the late Ernie. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Lindsay and Lynley, Murray and Antoinette. Loved Grandma of Andrew and Alana, Chris and Kirsten; Sam and Kate, Celine and Josh; and great Grandma of Mila, Louis; Maeve (deceased), Murphy; Max, and Lara. 'Remembered with love' A service to celebrate Pat's life will be held at Tamahere Eventide Retirement Home Chapel, 621 State Highway 1,Tamahere on Friday 13 December at 11am followed by cremation. Ana-Maria Richardson Funeral Director
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 10, 2019