Patricia Mary (Clarkin) BRAND

Patricia Mary (Clarkin) BRAND Notice
BRAND, Patricia Mary (nee Clarkin). On 23 August 2019, at Radius Glaisdale aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John Chorley Brand. Much Loved mother and mother-in-law of Joanne and Nigel Frampton, David and Sally Brand. Much Loved Gran of Nicola, Kirsty and Michelle Frampton, Laura and Sarah Brand. Treasured Great Gran of Chelsea, Jordan and Samuel Cox and Albie Frampton- Green. A service for Patricia will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home, on Wednesday, 4 September 2019 at 10:30 am followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Waikato Division Cancer Society, PO Box 134, Hamilton 3240, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the BRAND FRAMPTON family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2019
