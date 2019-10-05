Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia LAWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Marie (White) LAWN

Add a Memory
Patricia Marie (White) LAWN Notice
LAWN, Patricia Marie (nee White). Passed away peacefully on Friday 20th September 2019. She was the loved mother of David, Russell, Christopher and Hayley. Grandmother to Damian, Aidan and Caylum Lawn and Katelyn Clist, and sister to Margaret Shekell. A funeral service of rememberance for Patricia and Doug Reynolds will be held in the Garden Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive in Henderson on Saturday 12th October at 2:00pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.