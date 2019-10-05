|
LAWN, Patricia Marie (nee White). Passed away peacefully on Friday 20th September 2019. She was the loved mother of David, Russell, Christopher and Hayley. Grandmother to Damian, Aidan and Caylum Lawn and Katelyn Clist, and sister to Margaret Shekell. A funeral service of rememberance for Patricia and Doug Reynolds will be held in the Garden Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive in Henderson on Saturday 12th October at 2:00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2019