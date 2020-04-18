|
WOODS, Patricia Margaret (nee Reed). Peacefully at Hilda Ross Rest Home on 15 April 2020. Loved wife of the late Rev Tom Woods, dearly loved Mum of Helen (deceased) and Mark, Devoted Nana to Nathan, Petar, Tim, Liz, Frankie and Dāvis, and a treasured great Nana to her great grandchildren. Forever in our hearts. Due to current restrictions a private cremation has been held and a memorial service will be arranged at a later date to celebrate Patricia's life. All communications to Mark Woods, 42 Bernard Street, Chedworth, Hamilton 3210. Pellows Funeral Directors FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2020