WYNN, Patricia Margaret (Pat) (nee Bayly). After a short illness passed away on Friday 28 June 2019 with family by her side. Loved wife of the late Rex, mother of Brian and Glenys and mother- in-law of Danica. Adored Nana of Leon, Royce, Mark and Shane and Tristan. You will be sadly missed. Our thanks to the caring staff at Mercy Hospice and Rymans Logan Campbell Hospital - you are our angels. A funeral service will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland on Thursday 4 July at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society, PO Box 1724, Auckland 1140 would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 1 to July 2, 2019