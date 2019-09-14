|
|
|
ARCHBOLD, Patricia Margaret Campbell (Jennings). Passed away very peacefully at Highlands Retirement Village three days after her 92nd birthday on the early morning of Thursday 12 September. Dearly loving wife of Ken Archbold and Lloyd Jennings. Much loved Mother of Therese and Les, Paul, Milton and Eileen, Simon and Elise. Loving Mother-in-law to Bronwen, Brooke and the Archbold family. Forever caring Panna to Steven and Lusia, Simon, Robert, Lloyd and Gina, Sarah and James, Tom, Milly and Ed, Lucy and Billie. Adored (Great) Panna to Jamie, Harper and Charlie. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Pat's life will be held at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 24 Picton St, Howick, Auckland on Tuesday 17 September at 12pm. The reception will be held at the Bucklands Beach Yacht Club, Half Moon Bay after the service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Multiple Sclerosis Auckland would be appreciated and can be made on line at bit.ly/ pmcarchbold1209.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 14, 2019