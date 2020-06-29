Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 4, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St John's Anglican Church
327 Beach Road
Campbells Bay
View Map
Patricia Mae (Pat) JARRETT

Patricia Mae (Pat) JARRETT Notice
JARRETT, Patricia Mae (Pat). Passed away peacefully at Aria Gardens on 26 June 2020, with family present, aged 87. Devoted wife of 67 years to Brian. Loving Mum of Anne and John, Paul and Lynn, Kathryn and Gary, and David and Julie. Nana to 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Please join us for a funeral service at 11 am on Saturday, July 4, at St John's Anglican Church, 327 Beach Road, Campbells Bay. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Centre for Brain Research, Private Bag 92 019, Auckland, would be appreciated. The family thanks the staff at Aria Gardens for their loving care of Pat. State of Grace 0800 477 133
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2020
