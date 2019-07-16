FARAC-CIPRIAN, Patricia Mae (nee Yates). Passed away peacefully at Edmund Hillary Retirement Village with her girls by her side on the 14th July; in her 88th year. Much loved wife of the late Stjepan and wonderful Mum to Annette and Teresa. We have been so grateful to have had such a loving and caring Mum, who has left us with a lifetime of great memories. The family wish to express their sincere thanks to the wonderful teams at Edmund Hillary Rest Home and Hospital 1 for their exceptional care of Mum. A service to celebrate Patricia's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday 19 July 2019 at 12.30pm, followed by interment at Waikumete Cemetery







Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 16 to July 17, 2019