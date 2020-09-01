Home

Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Seddon Park Chapel
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton
View Map
Patricia Lyall (Pat) CAMPBELL


1926 - 2020
Patricia Lyall (Pat) CAMPBELL Notice
CAMPBELL, Patricia Lyall (Pat). Born 17 March 1926 Passed away peacefully on Saturday 29th August 2020 at Waikato Hospital. Loved wife of the late Patrick Condon Campbell and loved former wife of the late Arthur Stanley Birch. Cherished and respected mother and mother- in -law of Joy Kavanaugh, Glennis and Richard English and Graeme and Tina Birch. Loving Nana and Great Nana to her many grandchildren. Thank you for the years we shared. The love you gave, the way you cared. In our hearts you'll always stay. Loved and remembered every day. A service for Pat will be held at the Seddon Park Chapel, 49 Seddon Road, Hamilton on Wednesday 2nd September 2020 at 1.30pm. All communications to the Campbell family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton,3242



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 1, 2020
